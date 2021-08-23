Lubov Maksimova

Landing page for the car service mobile version

Landing page for the car service mobile version mobile uxui website web service centre carservice mockup automotive car webdesign fullscreen landing page photoshop figma ux ui main page design
Hi!
Today i want to show you the mobile version of a landing-page for a car service:)

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at lubovmaksimova1016@gmail.com

