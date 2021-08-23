Aditia Prabowo

Vaccine Landing Page

Aditia Prabowo
Aditia Prabowo
  • Save
Vaccine Landing Page website design doctor minimalist clean landing page home page health health website virs covid pandemic medical website vaccine website vaccine landing page vaksin vaccine ux design ui design web design
Download color palette

Hello Folks!👋

Here are my exploration Online Vaccine Landing Page
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you all enjoy! 🤗
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou 🙏🏻

Aditia Prabowo
Aditia Prabowo

More by Aditia Prabowo

View profile
    • Like