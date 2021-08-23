Thiago Bako

Daily UI – #007

Thiago Bako
Thiago Bako
  • Save
Daily UI – #007 bot tesla teslabot settings 007 design ui dailyui
Download color palette

Settings page that I missed for #DailyUI :(

Last week Tesla announced the Tesla Bot and I used this to think in a simple screen for common settings. Sure this is a subject that deserves more attention but for now I am in a hurry :')

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Thiago Bako
Thiago Bako

More by Thiago Bako

View profile
    • Like