Vinith Almeida

Clear-cut and Simple Business Envelope Design

Vinith Almeida
Vinith Almeida
  • Save
Clear-cut and Simple Business Envelope Design graphic design minimal design branding
Download color palette

Clear-cut and simple design for an envelope that has your company logo along with other contact details.

-----------------------

Outweave - The Entrepreneurs Superstore

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Vinith Almeida
Vinith Almeida

More by Vinith Almeida

View profile
    • Like