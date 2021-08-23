Gabriel Eloy

Self-Love • A pandemic Illustration

Self-Love • A pandemic Illustration
I was very happy to learn to respect myself in this pandemic moment, which matters more than any task. I learned a lot of what makes me feel good, I learned that perfection is bigger bullshit and demanding it even more. That's how I tried to deal with this disgraceful moment. This is how I illustrate what self-care means to me now.

