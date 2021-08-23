Javad Saberi . جواد صابری

PoolTicket, App Design

Javad Saberi . جواد صابری
Javad Saberi . جواد صابری
  • Save
PoolTicket, App Design mashhad تخفیفان takhfifan tehran ticket booking ایران iran ماساژ استخر شنا پول تیکت water park water swim massage pool reserve sport poolticket
Download color palette

PoolTicket, Booking pool and water park ticket 🏊‍♀️
پول تیکت، رزرو بلیت استخر و پارک آبی

Hey Friends! 👋
Full case study of the exciting‌ PoolTicket, project made by Afroo :
https://www.afroo.ir/projects/poolticket-reserve-pool-and-water-park-ticket

Live Preview 🎈 :
https://www.afroo.ir/

I hope you like it ❤️

Javad Saberi . جواد صابری
Javad Saberi . جواد صابری

More by Javad Saberi . جواد صابری

View profile
    • Like