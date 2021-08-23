ENNARA Logo Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The Ennara logo carries a modern, simple and beautiful
concept. Taken from the shape of a flower that symbolizes beauty and
elegance in accordance with Ennara's line of business, that is fashion
business. The gold color as the main color was chosen because this color
symbolizes success and glory with the hope that Ennara will continue to
grow and develop and continue to provide the best service to each of its
customers
