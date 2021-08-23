ENNARA Logo Design

The Ennara logo carries a modern, simple and beautiful

concept. Taken from the shape of a flower that symbolizes beauty and

elegance in accordance with Ennara's line of business, that is fashion

business. The gold color as the main color was chosen because this color

symbolizes success and glory with the hope that Ennara will continue to

grow and develop and continue to provide the best service to each of its

customers

