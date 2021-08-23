varshika gulati

Loading - Micro Animation Day 2

varshika gulati
varshika gulati
  • Save
Loading - Micro Animation Day 2 icon interaction in app intercation micro interaction icon animation icons micro animation microanimations ui illustration design graphic design gif animation 001 motion graphics dailyui
Download color palette

Feeling good, Day 2 of my self challenge!
This is a micro UI animation for loading.
C&C welcome! 🙏

varshika gulati
varshika gulati

More by varshika gulati

View profile
    • Like