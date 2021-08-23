Swati Mugda

brew.

app ux ui design
Brew, an imagined coffee shop, was aptly brewed during quarantine. The goal is to ease the ordering process so that customers can order their favourite beverages on the go.

Checkout more of the project on my Behance!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125935787/Coffee-Shop-brew

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
