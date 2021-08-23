jeff lopilato

Plastic Sucks

Plastic Sucks sustainable magazine layout graphic design environment plastic poster typography design branding logo
We've created a plastic planent, which makes us plastic people. The poster uses a combination of glamorous photography depicting the entire subject being overtaken by a plastic sheet. It's ironic how something so useful to us is so destructive as the same time.

