Game design Player search page

Hello everybody ! 👋

I continue the plot of my new screens with a game project for cybersportsmen.

This is a search page, on this page we can find the esportsmen we need. Each esports player has 12 skills from three categories - these skills are unique for everyone, the search page can take into account each skill and we can find the right position.

The idea of ​​this project is to show that there are many skills among cybersportsmen, which also coincide with the skills of real specialists from different professions. This will help you find the right candidates for your professional positions in the company, as well as find the right esports player for the new team 😏

I will release more scenarios for this design soon and show animations and new pages.

