jeff lopilato

Veggies Poster

jeff lopilato
jeff lopilato
  • Save
Veggies Poster wavytype colorful vegan veggies graphic design vector logo design icon typography design branding logo
Download color palette

Fun reapeating type poster using color and squiggly letters. Remember to eat those veggies!

jeff lopilato
jeff lopilato

More by jeff lopilato

View profile
    • Like