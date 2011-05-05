Tyler Galpin

Typography Fun

Tyler Galpin
Tyler Galpin
  • Save
Typography Fun gotham sentinel green typography icon iconography
Download color palette

Happy with how this is all turning out.

1c7f8223229a88214daa7adca81daa11
Rebound of
Good Causes.
By Tyler Galpin
View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Tyler Galpin
Tyler Galpin

More by Tyler Galpin

View profile
    • Like