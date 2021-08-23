Clint Kadera

Amble – homepage

Amble – homepage web design ui website homepage design vacation apartment hotel rental property real estate
  1. vacation-home-rental-website(2).png
  2. homepage(3).png

"Amble" is an outdoor vacation rental company. Pseudonym and lorem ipsum used to maintain privacy.

Fonts used are Neue Haas Grotesk Text and Plantin MT Pro (both available on Adobe Fonts.)

I had fun with the background motif, which is an homage to topography maps, wood grains, sunsets, and late night fires.

