Full #twitch overlay for #narwhals with butterfly wings

Do you prefer cute narwhals with butterfly wings or big scary walrus guys?



Well we created a #cross between a narwhal and a walrus! with butterfly wings, colored in purple and blue and the client absolutely loved it



Need awesome cool packages and logos? just DM me or you can find the link in https://bit.ly/2UQduRC 📩

--

Show your love with double press on this masterpiece guys

Have a nice day! 😊

--