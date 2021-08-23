PhsGraphix

Full #twitch overlay for #narwhals with butterfly wings

PhsGraphix
PhsGraphix
  • Save
Full #twitch overlay for #narwhals with butterfly wings
Download color palette

Do you prefer cute narwhals with butterfly wings or big scary walrus guys?

Well we created a #cross between a narwhal and a walrus! with butterfly wings, colored in purple and blue and the client absolutely loved it

Need awesome cool packages and logos? just DM me or you can find the link in https://bit.ly/2UQduRC 📩
--
Show your love with double press on this masterpiece guys
Have a nice day! 😊
--

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
PhsGraphix
PhsGraphix
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by PhsGraphix

View profile
    • Like