CarDekho Uplink Identity: Vehicle Tracking

CarDekho has launched a new product for its consumers to keep their vehicle more secure and understand their driving style & car better with advance technology of Uplink.

The identity is based on design system created for CarDekho and all its sub brands. Apart from Identity, there was packaging design also, and we wanted to keep our cover informative. For this purpose I have created a geometrical pattern using set of icon based on our product and its working. The pattern will be used for consistency in visual communication, packaging design and future more.