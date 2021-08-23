Clara Batista Severo

Sensaciocrível store

Clara Batista Severo
Clara Batista Severo
  • Save
Sensaciocrível store typography ux ui vector branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

The brand seeks to represent its owner, through the use of different and unique colors and shapes, in addition to a more organic and relaxed typography. the brand also seeks to convey to its customers the idea that "everyone can have their own castle" with their differences and singularities. You don't have to be a princess to have a castle, you have to dream.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Clara Batista Severo
Clara Batista Severo

More by Clara Batista Severo

View profile
    • Like