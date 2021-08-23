Ann-Sophie De Steur

Astronaut Logo

Ann-Sophie De Steur
Ann-Sophie De Steur
Hire Me
  • Save
Astronaut Logo logo design illustrator minimalist texture illustration vector
Download color palette

A rejected logo

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Ann-Sophie De Steur
Ann-Sophie De Steur
Hi! I'm a Belgian vector lover and illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Ann-Sophie De Steur

View profile
    • Like