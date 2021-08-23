Amirhosein Taheri moghadam

Haj Hasan shoe and accessories logo design

Haj Hasan shoe and accessories logo design typography vector farsi logotype persian logotype logotype shoe logotype shoes logo shoe logo design haj hassan logo haj hassan logo illustration branding graphic design designer design amirhosein taherimoghadam amirhosein
Haj Hassan is a shoe and accessories store. The logo indicates the word Haj Hassan in Persian language.

