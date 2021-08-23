Rizqi Edining

Oxygen Searcher App For Yogyakarta Region

oxygen yogyakarta
Designed an App Oxygen Searcher on Yogyakarta due to pandemic there's a lot of people who need oxygen tube for their self-isolation and they're hard to get that so I made a design app about.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
