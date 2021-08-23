Andrew Griswold

Closers Over Coffee - Alternate Branding

Andrew Griswold
Andrew Griswold
  • Save
Closers Over Coffee - Alternate Branding hand lettering ipad pro brand mark lettering logo branding
Download color palette

Felt inspired and built out some alternatives to the Closers of Coffee podcast branding. Really been digging multi letter lockups as seen in the 70's and 80's with oblong skewing and bolded or blocked letterforms.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Andrew Griswold
Andrew Griswold

More by Andrew Griswold

View profile
    • Like