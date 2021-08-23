Maria Kovalchuk

Woman preparing a set for filming a vlog camera plant plants 2d character feminism vlog filming calm pastel character design character woman girl traditional clothes illustration gradient geometrical vector minimal flat
A cosy illustration of a woman in her living room settling for a filming session. From sketch to final.

Tools: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop.

Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact us - kovalchuk.artist.anhole@gmail.com

