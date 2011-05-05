Logan Ogden

Anchors & Endpoints

Anchors & Endpoints blog logo pen tool ampersand
A few elements for the header of a new personal blog currently in the works. Feedback on execution is never frowned upon.

Posted on May 5, 2011
