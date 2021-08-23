Cake Ordering App UI

Hi, guys! Today I share a mobile concept for a cake ordering application. This UI will let you accomplish all your sweet cravings by saving, adding and drooling just by going through the availability.

🧁 The screen in middle is the introductory page that will fade into the app's interface with the loading time and begin your scrumptious journey.

🎂 Followed by the screen on the left, which will give you tonnes of options to pick from; specifying their price, appearance, a saving option and cart that you would definitely end up filling.

🥞 Then the right screen appears on selecting a cake, a screen where the magic happens! Here, you get to recheck the price, quantity, the location and obviously, at what time you can begin savoring your mini delight.

Press key "L" to like this post and motivate me to keep coming with more and more concepts!