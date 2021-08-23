Deliberry - Llenamos tu nevera en 10 minutos

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello guys!
This is my favorite project so far!
And if you are in Barcelona and Madrid this might be your favorite grocery app at all times.
Deliberry serves 10 minutes delivery in specific areas and I would be glad if I helped you shop your groceries fast and easy! https://deliberry.com/
Let me know what you think! ♥