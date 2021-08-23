Maya Creatives

Deliberry - Llenamos tu nevera en 10 minutos

development ready mobile ui food store food shop shop app grocery shopping groceries app delivery service flat design mobile app clean app design 10 minutes deliberry delivery app food app
Hello guys!
This is my favorite project so far!
And if you are in Barcelona and Madrid this might be your favorite grocery app at all times.
Deliberry serves 10 minutes delivery in specific areas and I would be glad if I helped you shop your groceries fast and easy! https://deliberry.com/
Let me know what you think! ♥

