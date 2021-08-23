Mita Grafik

Logo Design for Ayten Usta's Online Marketplace

Mita Grafik
Mita Grafik
  • Save
Logo Design for Ayten Usta's Online Marketplace design logoinspiration designlogo logodesigner brand identity illustration design menu design graphic design company gift card design package design packaging design branding design visual identity brand logo logo design logo illustration graphic design business card design branding
Download color palette

Logo Design for Ayten Usta by Mita Grafik.

Mita Grafik, based in Eskişehir, is a creative studio specializing in branding/visual identity, packaging and illustration design. Our mission is to breathe life into brands stories and leave a lasting impression of the brands in the minds of their audience.
Contact us for general work inquiries: musteri@mitaconcept.com

Mita Grafik
Mita Grafik

More by Mita Grafik

View profile
    • Like