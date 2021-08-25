Pineapple Studio

Fundz - Mutual Funds Web Dashboard

Fundz - Mutual Funds Web Dashboard
Due to the large screen real estate, dashboards have a tendency to get cluttered trying to make the most out of the screen size. In this minimal web dashboard for the mutual funds app Fundz, the dashboard has only the most essential information present upfront. The user has access to the details should they want more information however the minimal design helps prevent the dashboard feeling overwhelming and just like the app, keeps it light and airy.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
UX-UI Designs infused with stories. // We design different.
