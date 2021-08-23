Jordi Klavers

HorizonMed Logomark

Jordi Klavers
Jordi Klavers
Hire Me
  • Save
HorizonMed Logomark monogram icon logomark drugstore marijuana pharmacy drugs weed healthcare medical cannabis branding mark logo
HorizonMed Logomark monogram icon logomark drugstore marijuana pharmacy drugs weed healthcare medical cannabis branding mark logo
HorizonMed Logomark monogram icon logomark drugstore marijuana pharmacy drugs weed healthcare medical cannabis branding mark logo
Download color palette
  1. 21.08.23-HORIZONMED-LOGODribbble.jpg
  2. 21.08.23-HORIZONMED-LOGODribbble_1.jpg
  3. 21.08.23-HORIZONMED-LOGODribbble_2.jpg

The goal for this logo was to create a distinctive mark that represents the company (medical cannabis, health, nature).

Jordi Klavers
Jordi Klavers
I think beyond just logos. Get in touch now.
Hire Me

More by Jordi Klavers

View profile
    • Like