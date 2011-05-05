James Jones

Lexi Led Lighting logo logo identity branding negative space orange led client lighting
WIP at the moment. Still working on a two colour option, hence a single colour for mock up now. The icon represent an LED and contains all the letters. (E within he negative space)

Posted on May 5, 2011
