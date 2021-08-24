Childhood 3 - Study

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
给京东·儿童家具开学季活动做的四张海报中的两张，学习空间与休息空间。
This series of illustrations are posters I drew for JD Children's Furniture which show various activities of children in different life scenes.
In the study where the boy enjoys knowledge and explores the world.
In the bedroom the boy dreams about himself fighting with Ultraman.
Hope you like it!
Childhood 1 - Reading Corner
Childhood 2 - Recreation Room
View the whole project ↓
Behance | Zcool