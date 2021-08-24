马阿柴Tesorina
RaDesign

Childhood 3 - Study

马阿柴Tesorina
RaDesign
马阿柴Tesorina for RaDesign
Hire Us
  • Save
Childhood 3 - Study fantasy sleep bedroom desk science astronaut universe knowledge 2.5d isometric study room home radesign rdd 马阿柴 tesorina design illustration photoshop
Childhood 3 - Study fantasy sleep bedroom desk science astronaut universe knowledge 2.5d isometric study room home radesign rdd 马阿柴 tesorina design illustration photoshop
Childhood 3 - Study fantasy sleep bedroom desk science astronaut universe knowledge 2.5d isometric study room home radesign rdd 马阿柴 tesorina design illustration photoshop
Childhood 3 - Study fantasy sleep bedroom desk science astronaut universe knowledge 2.5d isometric study room home radesign rdd 马阿柴 tesorina design illustration photoshop
Download color palette
  1. illustration3.jpg
  2. illustration4.jpg
  3. illustration3 B.jpg
  4. illustration4 B.jpg

给京东·儿童家具开学季活动做的四张海报中的两张，学习空间与休息空间。
This series of illustrations are posters I drew for JD Children's Furniture which show various activities of children in different life scenes.
In the study where the boy enjoys knowledge and explores the world.
In the bedroom the boy dreams about himself fighting with Ultraman.
Hope you like it!

Childhood 1 - Reading Corner

Childhood 2 - Recreation Room

View the whole project ↓
Behance | Zcool

RaDesign
RaDesign
Creative studio passionate about creating beautiful designs.
Hire Us

More by RaDesign

View profile
    • Like