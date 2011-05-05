✖ Artur Hilger

Laladie teaser poster .001

Laladie teaser poster
It's a snaphot from the full version of a poster that I've made for my upcoming game - "Laladie". As You can see I've used a little mix of the red/pink/blue from the color ideas that I've had.

More info on the game: http://facebook.com/laladie

Posted on May 5, 2011
