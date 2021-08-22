Lalitha Sananikone

Onboarding for a to-do-list mobile app

Lalitha Sananikone
Lalitha Sananikone
  • Save
Onboarding for a to-do-list mobile app splash screen ux concept task management to do list challenge app onboarding screen ui design clean minimal icons mobile daily ui 023 onboarding dailyui
Download color palette

This weekend I finally had the time to continue with the daily ui challenge. That was an important to do for me and obviously my inspiration for the layouts. I've rotated the icons a bit to make it look more dynamic (at least that was my intention :D).

The hint: Design something onboarding related

Lalitha Sananikone
Lalitha Sananikone

More by Lalitha Sananikone

View profile
    • Like