The Bridge

The Bridge photography digitalpaint photoshop illustration design graphic
This was actually a picture that I took at a park. I used the paint tool in photoshop to paint over the original picture. This definitely took me the whole six days to complete because of how many small details were in the background but I'm really proud of this.

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
