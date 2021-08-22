Umi Babakishiyeva

Audiobook App UI Design

Umi Babakishiyeva
Umi Babakishiyeva
home page player application colors ux ui design usability reading book app design mobile app app audiobook uiux illustraion
Hi, this is my new "Bookso" audiobook app.
Application helps you to listen to books easily with its user friendly interface.

Hope you like it!

You can see the full project on below behance link

https://www.behance.net/gallery/125577607/Bookso-Audiobook-mobile-app

Umi Babakishiyeva
Umi Babakishiyeva

