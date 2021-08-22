Katharine Hall

Brain Research NZ

Katharine Hall
Katharine Hall
Hire Me
  • Save
Brain Research NZ layout cover colour illustrator report print vector procreate design characterdesign illustration
Brain Research NZ layout cover colour illustrator report print vector procreate design characterdesign illustration
Download color palette
  1. Dribble_brain.png
  2. Dribble_book.png

By way of ground, Brain Research New Zealand is a Centre of Research Excellence that is funded by the Tertiary Education Commission. They do fantastic research into ageing-related neurological disease, with the ultimate goal of helping Kiwis enjoy lifelong brain health.
Each year, they are required to publish an annual report for the public, that highlights the research they do and the work they do out in the community.

My goal was to help make their neuroscience both accessible and more interesting to the public, with my illustrations with engaging visuals to enhance their publication.

Katharine Hall
Katharine Hall
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Katharine Hall

View profile
    • Like