Brain Research NZ

By way of ground, Brain Research New Zealand is a Centre of Research Excellence that is funded by the Tertiary Education Commission. They do fantastic research into ageing-related neurological disease, with the ultimate goal of helping Kiwis enjoy lifelong brain health.

Each year, they are required to publish an annual report for the public, that highlights the research they do and the work they do out in the community.

My goal was to help make their neuroscience both accessible and more interesting to the public, with my illustrations with engaging visuals to enhance their publication.