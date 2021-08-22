Debora's logo structure

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Translating from portuguese:
Structural Mesh
The points and intersections that make up the the structural mesh of the to elements and shapes elements and shapes known in computing and coding. The keys () represent the initiation and termination of tags and elements in programming languages, are characteristic symbols of this universe.
Colors
The color palette was also defined with the same concept, blue, white and matte black, are predominant colors in most in most text editors used by programmers. by programmers. These are respectively:
Blue: #66D9EF
White: #FFFFFF
Black: #0F0F0F
Black matte: #222222