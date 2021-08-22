Debora

Debora's logo structure
Translating from portuguese:

Structural Mesh
The points and intersections that make up the the structural mesh of the to elements and shapes elements and shapes known in computing and coding. The keys () represent the initiation and termination of tags and elements in programming languages, are characteristic symbols of this universe.

Colors
The color palette was also defined with the same concept, blue, white and matte black, are predominant colors in most in most text editors used by programmers. by programmers. These are respectively:
Blue: #66D9EF
White: #FFFFFF
Black: #0F0F0F
Black matte: #222222

