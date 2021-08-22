Marie Lemaître

Cycling brands slides - ads - promos

Marie Lemaître
Marie Lemaître
  • Save
Cycling brands slides - ads - promos banner slides design
Cycling brands slides - ads - promos banner slides design
Cycling brands slides - ads - promos banner slides design
Cycling brands slides - ads - promos banner slides design
Cycling brands slides - ads - promos banner slides design
Cycling brands slides - ads - promos banner slides design
Download color palette
  1. Capture d’écran 2021-08-22 à 23.50.16.png
  2. Capture d’écran 2021-08-22 à 23.51.51.png
  3. Capture d’écran 2021-08-22 à 23.49.58.png
  4. Capture d’écran 2021-08-22 à 23.50.56.png
  5. Capture d’écran 2021-08-22 à 23.51.19.png
  6. Capture d’écran 2021-08-22 à 23.50.39.png

Several slides I made for cycling e-commerce site

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Marie Lemaître
Marie Lemaître
Welcome to my own design world ;)

More by Marie Lemaître

View profile
    • Like