Debora's Business Card frontend development it business card branding logo design
Este é meu cartão de visitas!
Na frente, o logotipo desenvolvido em 2020 com meu nome e, no verso, um QR Code com acesso ao meu hub de portfólios: https://www.linktr.ee/thebora

This is my business card!
On the front, the logo developed in 2020 with my name and, on the back, a QR Code with access to my portfolio hub: https://www.linktr.ee/thebora

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
