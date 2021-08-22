👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
‘Tis the season for Easter bunnies and Easter egg hunt planning over at The Warehouse!
This was an exciting project that I worked on with The Warehouse Group,
over the Easter period. The Warehouse ran an online and in-store Red Rabbit Easter hunt for prizes from chocolate to mobile phones and more. To help promote the hunt in a fun and quirky way, I was asked to produce 5 unique illustrations featuring a fun “hunt” for our own Red Rabbit.