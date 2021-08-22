Katharine Hall

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit advertising promotion branding sketch blackandwhite ink procreate design characterdesign illustration
  1. driibbble test.png
  2. dribble_test.png
  3. Screen Shot 2021-08-23 at 9.32.56 AM.png

‘Tis the season for Easter bunnies and Easter egg hunt planning over at The Warehouse!
This was an exciting project that I worked on with The Warehouse Group,
over the Easter period. The Warehouse ran an online and in-store Red Rabbit Easter hunt for prizes from chocolate to mobile phones and more. To help promote the hunt in a fun and quirky way, I was asked to produce 5 unique illustrations featuring a fun “hunt” for our own Red Rabbit.

