Ribcage Heart T-Shirt

Ribcage Heart T-Shirt dark heart clothing tee component component library design system ribcage skeleton print shirt apparel t-shirt art illustration
Ribcage T-Shirt

Ribcage T-Shirt

By day, I take on the mild-mannered alter ego known as "Alex Getty." Alex spends his days designing websites, apps, and complex digital products and is well versed in design systems. This systems thinking has been adopted at Despair Factory to make the most of the time spent on illustrations. This ribcage illustration was part of a different piece, but I drew it separately so I could reuse it for other things, like this t-shirt. It's sort of like an interface component in a design system. I plan to explore this further by creating a bunch of illustration assets that can be customized and reconfigured for lots of different stuff. While that's still just an idea in my head, I do have a bunch of cool designs for sale on greeting cards and t-shirts over at www.despairfactory.com. Check it out!

