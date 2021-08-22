Good for Sale
At Least You Don't Need To Worry About Dying Young Birthday Card

When starting any project, you've gotta do your research. When I started Despair Factory, I didn't do that. I jumped straight into illustration because that was the whole reason the project existed. Higher senses prevailed after a while, and I learned a lot about the greeting card industry, ecommerce, and social media (ew). For instance, one thing I learned was that Birthday Cards are the most popular kind of card, making up around 50% of the 7 or so billion greeting cards sent every year. I decided to capture .0000000000000000000001% (that's a rough estimate) of that market by making a few birthday cards. Check them out at www.despairfactory.com/collections/birthdays

