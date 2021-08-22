Takades

JT ROACH Singer/Songwriter JT Roach

JT ROACH Singer/Songwriter JT Roach treble clef loon music artist song writter singer electro edm spotify illustration icon logo branding vector design song
these work actually from contest that i submitted but unfortunetely there is more talented designer who has chossen as a winner, but actually these maybe be a next project for fun merchandise for him already take my email and it's going to time to wait for the next project, if you guys want to listen the song linst you can probably goes to : https://open.spotify.com/artist/5CtI0OHj5x6rHQDqpM4JPy?si=E6hCJCaNRHS1NZv14_D6dg&dl_branch=1&nd=1

if you guys are interest to making project, please feel free to invite me on your project:

Takaruangdesign@gmail.com

