Good for Sale
Alex Getty

The World Is So Messed Up, But You Make It Better Greeting Card

Alex Getty
Alex Getty
  • Save
The World Is So Messed Up, But You Make It Better Greeting Card space the world print stationary snail mail earth greeting card greetingcard greeting card art illustration
The World Is So Messed Up, But You Make It Better Greeting Card space the world print stationary snail mail earth greeting card greetingcard greeting card art illustration
The World Is So Messed Up, But You Make It Better Greeting Card space the world print stationary snail mail earth greeting card greetingcard greeting card art illustration
Download color palette
  1. The World Is Fucked Up.jpg
  2. The_World_Is_Fucked_Up-Artwork.jpg
  3. The_World_Is_Fucked_Up-Detail.jpg

The World Is So Messed Up Greeting Card

Price
$5
Buy now
Available on despairfactory.com
Good for sale
The World Is So Messed Up Greeting Card

I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that last year and a half has been... a lot. It's hard to just exist when humanity seems to be trying to find new and improved ways to harm itself on a daily basis. That's why it's important to remember the people in your life, near and far, that make things just a little bit better. If you haven't seen them in a while, maybe you should remind them that they matter to you with one of these affordable handmade greeting cards. Head on over to www.despairfactory.com to see our collection of cards and shirts.

Alex Getty
Alex Getty
Making things with paper, pixels, and code

More by Alex Getty

View profile
    • Like