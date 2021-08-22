The World Is So Messed Up, But You Make It Better Greeting Card

I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that last year and a half has been... a lot. It's hard to just exist when humanity seems to be trying to find new and improved ways to harm itself on a daily basis. That's why it's important to remember the people in your life, near and far, that make things just a little bit better. If you haven't seen them in a while, maybe you should remind them that they matter to you with one of these affordable handmade greeting cards. Head on over to www.despairfactory.com to see our collection of cards and shirts.