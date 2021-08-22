Good for Sale
Alex Getty

Mind Blown Greeting Card

Alex Getty
Alex Getty
  • Save
Mind Blown Greeting Card congratulations trippy skeleton skull print snail mail stationary greeting card greetingcard greeting card art illustration
Mind Blown Greeting Card congratulations trippy skeleton skull print snail mail stationary greeting card greetingcard greeting card art illustration
Mind Blown Greeting Card congratulations trippy skeleton skull print snail mail stationary greeting card greetingcard greeting card art illustration
Download color palette
  1. Mind Blown.jpg
  2. Mind_Blown-Artwork.jpg
  3. Mind_Blown-Detail.jpg

Mind Blown Greeting Card

Price
$5
Buy now
Available on despairfactory.com
Good for sale
Mind Blown Greeting Card

Greeting Cards are supposed to be personal. That's why almost every Despair Factory card has customization options. You can choose a stock caption (and choose between kid-friendly and nsfw versions), or provide your own personalized caption. You can also get a custom handwritten note on the inside. Don't worry, someone with much better handwriting than me is taking care of that part of the business.

Check out www.despairfactory.com to start personalizing your greeting cards now! We also have a selection of printed t-shirts as well!

Alex Getty
Alex Getty
Making things with paper, pixels, and code

More by Alex Getty

View profile
    • Like