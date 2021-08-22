Mind Blown Greeting Card

Greeting Cards are supposed to be personal. That's why almost every Despair Factory card has customization options. You can choose a stock caption (and choose between kid-friendly and nsfw versions), or provide your own personalized caption. You can also get a custom handwritten note on the inside. Don't worry, someone with much better handwriting than me is taking care of that part of the business.

Check out www.despairfactory.com to start personalizing your greeting cards now! We also have a selection of printed t-shirts as well!