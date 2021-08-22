Good for Sale
Cheers To Your Meaningless Achievements Greeting Card

Cheers To Your Meaningless Achievements Greeting Card
Price
$5
Available on despairfactory.com
Ever since I was a kid, I've loved drawing. The last few years, I just haven't been able to find the time and energy to keep up the habit, and it was eating at me. To get myself into a drawing routine again, I decided to launch a little side hustle making greeting cards, stickers, prints, shirts, etc featuring new artwork. At the end of a month-long frenzy, I released www.despairfactory.com, my satirical, cynical and existentially agsty shop. I started with 10 greeting cards (a pretty terrible selection, if you ask me), and have been adding more over time. We've even got t-shirts now, and stickers coming soon!

So, Dribbble Community, what do you think about actual physical greeting? Is there still a place for them in our tech-driven world? Is getting a piece of paper with some sentiment scribbbled on it more special than a facebook comment? What kinds of occasions are you most likely to send a card to a friend or family member?

Making things with paper, pixels, and code

