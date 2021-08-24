Time Outside....together

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This might have been the first insert I worked on for Kammok. The back talks about our lifetime warranty but the front was the start of Kammok embracing our new mantra "Elevate Time Outside." Spending time outside is good for the soul. The connection to this planet and the other people in it is vital to our happiness and overall state of mind. I post this more as a reminder to get outdoors than anything else. Don't worry about what you don't know how to do or what you haven't tried before. You don't even need to get sweaty. Time outside of those four walls and roof is where we flourish.