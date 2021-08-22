Gapura_embroidery

Avian embroidery design for dress

Gapura_embroidery
Gapura_embroidery
  • Save
Avian embroidery design for dress stitches illustration lace sewing embroidery fashion design design
Download color palette

This design created with wilcom embroidery software to make embroidery design for the women dress.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Gapura_embroidery
Gapura_embroidery

More by Gapura_embroidery

View profile
    • Like