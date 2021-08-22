Landing Page – PRO Talant Camp

PRO Talant Camp is a children's summer camp of active recreation. The main advantage is the stars and bloggers of TikTok. From the point of view of marketing, the landing page has shown itself very well. In two months, we managed to sell all the vouchers at relatively low costs.

If you like this work and you plan to create a cool project write to me. I'm available for new projects!

👉Write to me in Telegram

👉My profile on Behance

👉e-mail: cornev.vya4eslav@yandex.ru