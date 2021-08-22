Hello,

I am presenting here a new "Task Management" iOS Mobile App UI Design Concept.

This app allows a User to create a Task with requirements and assign to another User . The UI is swift and elegant and the UX is very easy and User Friendly.

Drop me a line if you like it, Press "L" to show some love.

If You have any similar project idea drop me a line in

fazlul.azim.khan@gmail.com