Hello,
I am presenting here a new "Task Management" iOS Mobile App UI Design Concept.
This app allows a User to create a Task with requirements and assign to another User . The UI is swift and elegant and the UX is very easy and User Friendly.
Drop me a line if you like it, Press "L" to show some love.
If You have any similar project idea drop me a line in
fazlul.azim.khan@gmail.com