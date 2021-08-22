Jewelry store website redesign. Редизайн интернет-магазина.

Jewelry store website redesign. Редизайн ювелирного интернет-магазина сети "585*Золотой". Учебная работа. Полный кейс смотрите в моём профиле на Behance по ссылке ниже! :)

Welcome to my Behance account! This e-commerce concept was designed as an educational work. Come in, leave your comments, so you help my work to become better!

https://clck.ru/WyrWR